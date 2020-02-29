WFP Libya Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

107,780 people assisted in February 2020 (estimate)

961MT of food assistance distributed in February

USD 10.2 m six-month (April-September 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In February 2020, WFP reached approximately 107,780 people in need through its programmes in Libya: general food distributions, emergency food distributions as packages for migrants in urban settings, emergency food distributions through the Rapid Response Mechanism to internally displaced people, school feeding, and food for training initiatives in Sebha.

• On 24 February, WFP Libya issued a news release calling for support to its operation as humanitarian needs continue to rise. The release follows the launch of the Libya 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan, and highlights WFP’s response in the country through various assistance modalities and related funding requirements to ensure continued assistance for the coming six months.

• WFP Libya has introduced SCOPE, WFP’s flexible cloud-based digital beneficiary information and transfer management platform, for the management of beneficiary data. SCOPE responds to operational priority in ensuring data protection, transparency and accountability. SCOPE helps WFP better understand the people it serves to be able to provide them with more personalised and better assistance. It facilitates the tracking of distributions with greater assurance, ranging from beneficiary registration to reconciliation and reporting.

• WFP and its local Libyan partner organized graduation ceremonies for 150 graduates from the WFP food-for-vocational training courses in Zwara,

Regdalen, Zolton, and Aljamil municipalities.

Through diverse training courses specific to the needs of local job markets, participants improved their skills in areas such as cooking, haircutting, car maintenance, and refrigerator/air conditioner maintenance. When possible, WFP also supports graduates in finding work. The ceremonies were attended by municipality officials as well as local businesses.