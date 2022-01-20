WFP Libya Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

96,005 people assisted in December 2021

1,265 MT of food assistance in December 2021

USD 158,505 of voucher assistance in December 2021

USD 14.9 million six-month funding requirements (January – June 2022)

Operational Updates

• WFP Libya reached 96,005 beneficiaries in December. Some 71,040 beneficiaries were reached through the monthly in-kind General Food Assistance (GFA), 4,644 beneficiaries through commodity voucher, 2,901 beneficiaries through value voucher, 12,338 refugees and migrants through in-kind ready-to-eat food distributions, 852 refugees through Ready to Eat (RTE) commodity voucher, and 4,230 individuals through food assistance for training interventions.

• During this period, participants enrolled in the hydroponics food-for-training activity in Ghat and Ubari started generating income by selling their produce in the local markets.

• Through the WFP facilitated Agriculture Information Networking digital platform, more than 579 smallholder farmers (from Al Bawanees, Al Kufra, Bodoor, Jalu and Ojula, Sebha, Tobruq, Traghen and Zawyla, Ubari, Wadi Alshati, Wadi Etba) discussed and shared information pertaining to agricultural productivity via WhatsApp.

• WFP expanded the restricted value e-voucher transfer mechanism targeting 381 beneficiaries in Zwara.

• In December, WFP kick-started the school-feeding programme in eight municipalities in Eastern Libya by training 130 teachers and local education officials in around 80 schools on school-feeding management, coordination and reporting.