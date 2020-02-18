WFP Libya Country Brief, December 2019

In Numbers

23,570 people assisted in December 2019 (estimate)

239MT of food assistance distributed in December

US$ 9.9 m six months (February – July 2020) Net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In December 2019, WFP reached approximately 23,570 people in need through its regular food distributions in Libya.

• As part of the joint initiative between the four UN agencies (IOM, UNFPA, UNICEF, and WFP) WFP, under the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) ,is providing emergency food assistance to displaced families in and around Tripoli. Since the inception of the RRM in April 2019, WFP reached 32,975 people in need.

• In December, WFP through IOM’s Migrant Resource and Relief Mechanism (MRRM)distributed Ready to Eat food rations (composed of canned fish, canned beans, canned hummus, halawa and date bars) and reached 3,976 migrants and refugees in Urban areas.

• WFP’s School Feeding programme conducted in conjunction with the Libyan Ministry of Education and local municipalities is still going, providing daily meal of date bars to 18,038 school age pupils in 58 schools in four municipalities in southern Libya.

• WFP completed the second round of its Food Assistance for Training activities in the Zwara region for 150 people. Through diverse trainings specific to the needs of local job markets, participants improved their skills in areas such as cooking, haircutting, car maintenance, and refrigerator/air conditioner maintenance. By the end of the trainings, 50 percent of participants had already started at least part-time work. An additional 20 people developed their skills through a similar WFP programme in Traghen, Murzuq.

• The Humanitarian Coordinator / Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General, Mr Yacoub ElHillo, along with WFP representatives visited Misrata and Tawergha cities as the beginning of December. During his visit Mr ElHillo assured that the international humanitarian community remains committed and present in Libya and to be as close as possible to the people they serve.

• Food insecurity remains a challenge due to protracted displacement, disruption to markets, and dwindling food production. Livelihoods and access to basic social services have been affected by the conflict, exposing the most vulnerable people to inadequate food consumption and forcing people into negative coping strategies, such as spending savings, cutting the number of daily meals, and reducing non-food related expenses, particularly in health and education.