WFP Libya Country Brief, December 2018

In Numbers

102,285 people planned to be assisted in January 2019

96,346 people assisted in December 2018

USD 5.3 m six months (February-July 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Context

Efforts to reach a peaceful conclusion to the conflict in Libya continue amidst persisting political instability and a volatile security situation. Unrest since 2011 has caused the economic and humanitarian situation in the country to deteriorate significantly; ongoing violence between multiple factions further aggravates an unstable environment. The Government of National Accord (GNA) continues to seek recognition throughout Libya, though it continues to face opposition from rival parliaments and struggle with violence within the country from the many armed militia groups.

WFP resumed operations in Libya in September 2014. Until now, WFP’s assistance has been in-kind food assistance provision. Each family receives two food parcels, enough to support five people for one month. The parcels consist of rice, pasta, wheat flour, white beans, vegetable oil, sugar and tomato paste. The food entitlements provide 75 percent (1,530 kcal) of daily energy requirements per person per day. WFP is using feedback of those who receive food parcels to revise the contents of the basket, which may subsequently change.

Operational Updates