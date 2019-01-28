WFP Libya Country Brief, December 2018
In Numbers
- 102,285 people planned to be assisted in January 2019
- 96,346 people assisted in December 2018
- USD 5.3 m six months (February-July 2019) net funding requirements
Operational Context
Efforts to reach a peaceful conclusion to the conflict in Libya continue amidst persisting political instability and a volatile security situation. Unrest since 2011 has caused the economic and humanitarian situation in the country to deteriorate significantly; ongoing violence between multiple factions further aggravates an unstable environment. The Government of National Accord (GNA) continues to seek recognition throughout Libya, though it continues to face opposition from rival parliaments and struggle with violence within the country from the many armed militia groups.
WFP resumed operations in Libya in September 2014. Until now, WFP’s assistance has been in-kind food assistance provision. Each family receives two food parcels, enough to support five people for one month. The parcels consist of rice, pasta, wheat flour, white beans, vegetable oil, sugar and tomato paste. The food entitlements provide 75 percent (1,530 kcal) of daily energy requirements per person per day. WFP is using feedback of those who receive food parcels to revise the contents of the basket, which may subsequently change.
Operational Updates
- In December, WFP distributed food ration to 96,346 people to cover their basic food needs.
- The UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) Libya, managed by WFP, continues to fly regularly between Tunisia and Libya, and increasingly within Libya itself. The service, which supports the humanitarian and donor community, is currently going to Tripoli, Benghazi and Misratah, with a flight to Sebha to being soon included. Flight frequency and destinations will increase based on access needs and demand.
- In addition to activating the Logistics Sector for the Libya Humanitarian Country Team, WFP has now also activated the Emergency Telecommunications Sector, and is taking the lead on opening a UN hub in Benghazi.
- WFP signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Libya in order to begin a pilot school feeding programme in 2019.
- A workshop on beneficiary targeting took place in December 2018, involving cooperating partners, potential partners, local crisis committees, municipalities, the Libyan Ministry of Social Affairs, WFP’s third-party monitor, the Libyan Red Crescent, and local Zakat committee representatives. All three regions of Libya were represented at this workshop.