WFP Libya Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

9,544 people assisted in August 2022

10 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 76,300 cash-based transfers made

US$ 17.3 m six months (September 2022-February 2023) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• WFP reached 9,544 beneficiaries in August under its various operations. Under the general food assistance (GFA) programme, 7,503 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and non-displaced individuals were assisted through food-restricted prepaid card cash transfer. In addition, 1,581 persons in need of international protection were provided with in-kind individual food rations. On 11 August, in coordination with the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Bent Baya authority, and local NGO partners, WFP provided one-off emergency food assistance to 460 fire-affected individuals in Bent Baya following the quick situation assessment of the fuel tanker fire on 1 August.

• Due to the instability during the last week of August, WFP postponed the planned food dispatches from Tripoli to 25 sites, which affected some 30,000 beneficiaries of monthly general food distributions and 7,500 persons in need of international protection. WFP gradually resumed the food dispatches once the situation had calmed down. WFP continues coordinating its emergency response preparation with the Rapid Response Mechanism member agencies and OCHA.

• WFP continued facilitating the exchange of agriculturerelated information among around 650 farmers and agriculture specialists via the WhatsApp-based agriculture information network groups across 12 locations in Libya.

• On 9 August, WFP hosted a consultation workshop for stakeholders of the Ubari Market in Tripoli to discuss the sustainable use of the market under Ubari municipality’s ownership. The market committee, the municipality,

WFP cooperating partners, and the United States Institute of Peace were among the participants. Later in the month, WFP also facilitated a coordination meeting to discuss the operation of the market further.

• On 11 August, WFP conducted the first meeting with the national school feeding committee established by the Ministry of Education to discuss the implementation of the state-owned school feeding programme, targeting to start in November 2022.