WFP Libya Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

Operational Updates

WFP Libya has reached around 99,271 beneficiaries through in August 2021. Of these, 31,0715 are vulnerable IDPs and non-displaced individuals who were reached through monthly in-kind food assistance.

WFP in partnership with UNHCR distributed in-kind/evoucher ready-to-eat (RTE) food rations to 36 vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers (in Misrata and Tripoli).

WFP’s food assistance also reached 227 vulnerable migrants in urban settings in Alqatroun, Benghazi, Ghat and Zwara through IOM’s door-to-door Migrant Resources and Response Mechanism programme.

The school feeding programme reached 925 schoolchildren at four non-education schools in Sebha under the Education Cannot Wait fund and in coordination with UNICEF.

WFP also distributed food via the Food-for-Training programme to 595 beneficiaries who received skill courses on solar plants implementation, phone repairing, coffee making, car fixing, photography, water pumps/ generators fixing, painting, plumbing, etc.

On 24 August, the Resident Coordinator’s Office announced that the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Results Group 4 on the Humanitarian-Development Collaboration selected the Libya UN Country TeamHumanitarian Country Teamwork regarding the Nexus as a good practice on the ground. WFP has been assigned as the Nexus Coordinator for inter-agency operations and partnership in Libya since September 2019.