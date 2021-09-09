Libya
WFP Libya Country Brief, August 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
99,271 people assisted in August 2021 (est.)
862 mt of food assistance in August 2021
USD 286,377 of voucher assistance in August 2021
USD 15 million six-month net funding requirements (September 2021– February 2022)
Operational Updates
WFP Libya has reached around 99,271 beneficiaries through in August 2021. Of these, 31,0715 are vulnerable IDPs and non-displaced individuals who were reached through monthly in-kind food assistance.
WFP in partnership with UNHCR distributed in-kind/evoucher ready-to-eat (RTE) food rations to 36 vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers (in Misrata and Tripoli).
WFP’s food assistance also reached 227 vulnerable migrants in urban settings in Alqatroun, Benghazi, Ghat and Zwara through IOM’s door-to-door Migrant Resources and Response Mechanism programme.
The school feeding programme reached 925 schoolchildren at four non-education schools in Sebha under the Education Cannot Wait fund and in coordination with UNICEF.
WFP also distributed food via the Food-for-Training programme to 595 beneficiaries who received skill courses on solar plants implementation, phone repairing, coffee making, car fixing, photography, water pumps/ generators fixing, painting, plumbing, etc.
On 24 August, the Resident Coordinator’s Office announced that the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Results Group 4 on the Humanitarian-Development Collaboration selected the Libya UN Country TeamHumanitarian Country Teamwork regarding the Nexus as a good practice on the ground. WFP has been assigned as the Nexus Coordinator for inter-agency operations and partnership in Libya since September 2019.
Under the partnership with GIZ, WFP delivered medical lab equipment from the Medical Supplies Organization warehouse to WFP warehouse in Tripoli. WFP Libya signed a Service Level Agreement with GIZ on 21 May 2021, where WFP Libya is responsible for providing Logistic services to GIZ including customs clearance at Libyan Ports and airports, land transport to all Libyan regions, and storage at WFP Libya third parties’ warehouses in Tripoli and Benghazi.