WFP Libya Country Brief, August 2019
from World Food Programme
Report
Published on 31 Aug 2019
In Numbers
- 54,510 people assisted in August 2019 (estimate)
- 601 MT of food assistance distributed so far in August 2019
- US$ 7.8 m six months (October 2019 – March 2020) net funding requirements
Operational Updates
- In August 2019, WFP reached about 54,500 people in need through its regular food distributions in Libya.
- WFP has taken a lead role in the emergency response of the current Tripoli and Murzuq crises, both on an agency level and as leader of several sectors. WFP leads the Food Security Sector, the Logistics Sector and the Emergency Telecommunications Sector as well as manages the UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) for Libya. Through the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM), and in coordination with IOM, UNICEF and UNFPA, WFP is providing emergency food assistance to displaced families in and around Tripoli and Murzuq. By early September, through the RRM WFP has reached almost 25,000 people recently displaced because of the clashes, while having prepositioned its two-week dry rations for 500 migrants at the UNHCR-managed Gathering and Departure Facility in Tripoli.
- WFP has provided training for future school feeding focal points in 59 schools and is working in tandem with the Libyan Ministry of Education to develop a national school feeding strategy as well as continue capacity building efforts. At the end of August, WFP provided a school feeding training of trainers (TOT) for 60 Libyan Ministry of Education officials to learn crucial skills on basic nutrition concepts, especially for schoolage children and adolescents, and on how to support basic nutrition screening in schools.
- As chair of the UN Programme Management Team (PMT), WFP in Libya coordinates humanitarian and development actors towards collective thinking and programme design and implementation. The operation is part of a project on social cohesion, stabilisation and rehabilitation in Sirte supported by the UN Peacebuilding Fund. This joint project between WFP,
UNDP, UNFPA and UNICEF will offer young men and women opportunities to meet in a youth-friendly safe space in Sirte where they can participate in a range of activities that will allow them to connect with peers and collaborate in developing youth-led projects and social initiatives/enterprises that aim to contribute to the well-being of youth and their participation and engagement in local peacebuilding processes.