WFP Libya Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

85.625 people assisted in April 2022

520 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 33,901 voucher assistance made

US$ 21.2 m six months (May-October 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• WFP Libya delivered assistance to 85,625 beneficiaries through in-kind general food assistance (GFA), in-kind ready-to-eat food assistance, food-restricted prepaid card, restricted value vouchers, and unrestricted prepaid cards for food assistance for training (FFT) activities.

• Of the assisted people, 75,395 beneficiaries received halfration of the monthly GFA. 2,657 refugees and 1,083 migrants received in-kind ready-to-eat food assistance, 4,000 were assisted with in-kind emergency assistance and 687 refugees through restricted value vouchers.

• WFP launched the prepaid card cash transfers for 534 GFA beneficiaries and 1,269 FFT beneficiaries. Beneficiaries received their prepaid cards after verification, sensitisation and card activation processes under WFP together with its cooperating partner and the financial service provider. A total of USD 33,901 was redeemed by beneficiaries at the local supermarkets.

• In line with the food systems approach, an initiative called “Made in Libya” was established to promote productivity and build resilience of beneficiaries against climatic shocks. WFP and an NGO cooperating partner signed the Field Level Agreement on 09 April and continue to assess together the intervention design.

• WFP and the Microfinance Institute in Libya discussed a new partnership aimed at increasing access to finance opportunities amongst vulnerable populations. The pilot, starting in 2022, will focus on agriculture and food systems under a Memorandum of Understanding signed in March 2022.

• On 18 April, WFP and UNICEF co-chaired a UN meeting on the social protection sector in Libya to prepare for meeting the National Economic and Social Development Board and national institutions in May.

• On 27 April, WFP, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Planning, the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Bureau of Statistics as well as the Social Solidarity Fund, the Zakat Fund and the Price Stabilisation Fund attended a World Bank-facilitated online meeting. The meeting presented key findings of the WFP/World Bank Core Diagnostic instrument (CODI) report of the “Social Assistance Programmes and Deliveries in Libya”.