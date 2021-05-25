WFP Libya Country Brief, April 2021

In Numbers

97,982 people assisted in April 2021

814 MT of food assistance in April 2021

USD 419,500 of voucher assistance in April 2021

USD 10.8 million six-month net funding requirements (June – November 2021)

Operational Updates

• In April, WFP reached over 97,500 people in need through its programmes in Libya, which include general and emergency food distributions, commodity e-vouchers, food assistance for training activities and school feeding at nonformal education schools in Sebha under the Education Cannot Wait Fund.

• Over 24,000 vulnerable individualsin urban areas redeemed commodity e-vouchersfor redemption of food assistance at local stores. These SMS-based vouchers have the triple benefit of restoring dignity to beneficiaries, stimulating the economy and helping strengthen the technological capacity of local partners.

• Together with local partners and UNHCR, WFP provided ready-to-eat food rations to close to 7,000 vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers in Tripoli, Misurata, Azawia and Zwara, including a number of urgent cases newly released from detention.

• WFP and the World Bank issued the VAM report volume 5: “Libya - Food Security and Nutrition” based on data collected from some 1,000 households in eight municipalities on food security, labour and nutrition in December 2020 – January 2021. The report indicates an alarming situation: overall, displaced households were more food insecure, with 21 percent reporting inadequate food consumption and over 70 percent adopting either crisis or emergency coping strategies to cope with lack of food or money to buy food 30 days before the survey. Dietary diversity was also low among children, indicating that children ate from the same food groups.

• After the conclusion of the hydroponics pilot in Sebha, WFP distributed food assistance to the 38 households who participated in the course and have grown hydroponic fodder for their camels, goats, sheep and chickens. Each household received enough food to support most food needs for a family of five for two months. This soil-free cultivation technique is far less water-intensive than traditional methods and helps crops grow in challenging locations like dry areas or urban locations with limited space.