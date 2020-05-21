WFP Libya Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

102,076 people assisted in April 2020

785 MT of food assistance distributed in March

USD 10.1 m six-month (June – November 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In April 2020, WFP reached approximately 102,076 people in need through its programmes in Libya: general food distributions, emergency food distributions as packages for migrants in urban settings, emergency food distributions through the Rapid Response Mechanism to internally displaced people and school feeding. WFP continues to adapt its programmes to reach people in need of food assistance while prioritizing COVID-19 measures.

• WFP is fully aligned with Libya and the Ministry of Education’s priority to ensure distance learning takes place while schools are closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and continues to distribute date bars as take-home rations for the schoolchildren and their families that are enrolled in the programme. In April, WFP reached 15,046 schoolchildren and their families. Distributions are undertaken by WFP-trained school officials outside of curfew hours and with all COVID-19 precautions in place.

• WFP partnered with IOM to provide urgent support to thousands of migrants and to facilitate the timely provision of ready-to-eat (RTE) food assistance to migrants in urban locations. WFP supplies one-month RTE food kits for distribution by IOM’s Migrant Resource and Response Mechanism (MRRM). The four-month pilot phase aimed to reach migrants in urban settings in 7 Baladiyas: Algatroun, Bani Waleed, Benghazi, Misrata, Sebha, Tripoli and Zwara.

• The operation has received a generous donation of EUR 350,000 from the Government of France in support of its agricultural reform and livelihoods project in the South of Libya, which aims to create jobs through the development of sustainable food systems.

• WFP Libya has launched its commodity e-voucher transfer modality. People in need of monthly unconditional food assistance started collecting their entitlements at selected shops. Each family is currently receiving entitlements sufficient to cover two months of assistance, while being able to choose from preselected commodities. Safety measures to prohibit the spread of COVID-19 are being stringently implemented in shops. During this first phase, the project aims to reach 5,000 people in need in Tripoli.