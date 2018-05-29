WFP Libya Country Brief, April 2018

Operational Context

Due to conflict and political instability, WFP, along with the entire Libya United Nations Country Team (UNCT), has been operating remotely from Tunisia since 2014. In early July 2017, WFP began ramping up its presence inside Libya through the implementation of missions of rotating international staff to Tripoli. In February 2018, the evacuation status was lifted from Tripoli. As such, the operation has started the implementation of its four-phase re-entry plan; dependent on mobility and the stabilization of the security situation incountry, the plan aims for a gradually increased footprint throughout 2018, culminating in permanent relocation to Tripoli in 2019.

The humanitarian situation in Libya continues to deteriorate as a result of the prolonged conflict, limited availability of cash in banks, and frequent electricity interruptions, which negatively affect the provision of basic social services. Since mid 2014, fighting in populated areas continues across Libya, leading to civilian casualties, damage to civilian infrastructure and displacement. In 2017, an estimated 1.62 million people were directly affected.

According to the 2018 Humanitarian Needs Overview, 1.1 million people, of whom 378,000 are children and 307,000 are women of reproductive age (15-49), require life-saving humanitarian assistance and protection.