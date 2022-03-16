WASH Severity Classification (WSC): Overview - WSC Light Libya, February 2022

Summary

The WASH Severity Classification (WSC) analysis found WASH severity to be most severe in Almargeb mantika, specifically Tarhuna baladiya (Phase 3 - Crisis).1 All other mantikas were classified in Phase 2 (Stressed), with water access and reliability issues—stemming from high water scarcity and exacerbated by conflict and insecurity—the key drivers of WASH conditions.

Methodology

The WSC is a new interagency global initiative led by the Global WASH Cluster, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and REACH Initiative. Developed at the global level through a participatory process, the WSC project aims to build a standardized approach to classifying the severity of WASH needs and vulnerabilities across contexts.

The findings presented in this report are the product of a WSC Light exercise conducted in January and February 2022. Unlike standard WSC implementations, the Light approach does not have a joint analysis workshop. Instead, with the support of key WASH partners in-country, a global team of WSC analysts identified, reviewed, and processed data sources pertaining to different areas of the WSC Analytical Framework. The analysis considered relevant data collected from various sources six months prior to the exercise. Data was collated from a range of sources, including government databases, UN agency and NGO assessments, etc. The full list of data sources used is provided at the end of the document (Annex 3).

In accordance with the WSC Analysis Protocols, analysts iteratively analysed this information, producing severity classification for the 16 analysed mantikas (admin 2) across three regions (admin 1) and the key factors driving the situation. The findings were then reviewed and validated by local WASH experts in country