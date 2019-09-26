26 Sep 2019

Victim Assistance Assessment Report in Libya

Report
from UN Mine Action Service
Published on 25 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.23 MB)Full Report
preview
Download PDF (736.83 KB)Executive Summary

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This document was commissioned by the United National Mine Action Service (UNMAS) in Libya in coordination with the Libyan Mine Action Centre (LibMAC) to support Mine Action actors and other stakeholders in developing Victim Assistance (VA) in Libya. VA involves multiple sectors across six main areas of interventions:
- Emergency and ongoing medical care
- Psychological and psychosocial support
- Physical rehabilitation
- Socio-economic inclusion
- Data collection
- Laws and policies

VA refers to all adequate age and gender-sensitive support provided to victims of Explosive Ordnance (EO), with the purpose of reducing the physical and psychological implications of their trauma, and overcoming their economic loss, social marginalization or the impairment of the realization of their rights1. It requires the adoption of an integrated and comprehensive approach that combines broader multi-sector efforts by non-mine action actors to reach people injured by EO, survivors and indirect victims, and specific victim assistance efforts undertaken by the mine action community.

VA is an enabler of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and inextricably linked with and supported by the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), ratified by Libya in February 2018.

