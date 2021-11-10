USAID supports COVID-19 prevention, response, and vaccinations in Libya [EN/AR]

Tripoli, 10 November - The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) provided USD $2,000,000 to UNICEF to implement programmes for the urgent prevention and response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Libya, including the supporting the effective roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccinations.

U.S. Special Envoy and Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland noted that “the U.S. supports international and local efforts to address issues that matter most to Libyans including the response to COVID-19, fighting corruption and the holding free and fair elections for a stable and prosperous Libya”.

The support received from USAID will contribute to reducing morbidity and mortality from COVID-19, mitigating transmission, and strengthening health systems, including prevention, detection, and response to pandemic threats. It will also accelerate widespread and equitable access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccination.

Through policy, planning and coordination, UNICEF will support the consolidation and facilitation of the implementation of the National Deployment and Vaccination Plan (NDVP), in coordination with the Ministry of Health (MOH), the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NITAG), and the national coordination framework together with other international stakeholders including the WHO. UNICEF will also continue its role as the co-lead of the Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) Technical Working Group.

Collectively, the funds will go towards strengthening demand creation and RCCE interventions, as well as national and regional DRCCE coordination; data collection and analysis to improve the overall COVID-19 emergency response, including support to health information systems; and the provision of cold chain equipment, personal protective equipment, and support to medical waste management to approximately 50 health facilities. Capacitybuilding activities will also be conducted for health staff, local and national authorities, and other stakeholders across the different components of the programme.

These activities build on the results achieved by UNICEF through the previous USAID-funded project, Preventing and Responding to COVID-19 in Libya, which including strengthening the national DRCCE response, the provision of critical COVID-19 health supplies to isolation sites and triage centres, and supporting evidence generation and information systems.

“This new programme brings urgent and comprehensive assistance to those most in need,” stated Ms. Cristina Brugiolo, acting UNICEF Special Representative to Libya. “Working with existing mechanisms and national institutions, it will reinforce UNICEF’s efforts to ensure great community resilience in Libya and an effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic so that no one is left behind.”

The USAID funded programmes began in September 2021 and are expected to run for one year. UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to USAID for their support toward the prevention and containment of the COVID -19 pandemic in Libya.

