USAID Libya: Country Profile

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) supports Libya’s transition to a more democratic and peaceful nation. USAID works with municipal councils, national government institutions, entrepreneurs, and a range of civil society groups, including those representing women, youth and marginalized communities, in their efforts to improve Libyan lives.

Libya has a substantial natural resource base, abundant human capital, and access to potentially lucrative trade routes, but the lack of national cohesion and purpose impedes its movement along the path to self-reliance. The ongoing military stalemate risks plunging Libya into a prolonged civil conflict. Without greater stability in the security environment, economy, and civic life, Libyans will fail to reap the benefits of a transition to democracy and face further obstacles to trade and investment.

Our Work

USAID/Libya’s program approach focuses on advancing stability and self-reliance by partnering with governmental institutions, civil society, the private sector and other actors essential to Libya’s near-term stability and long-term development. Development assistance is not sufficient to produce self-reliance, but does provide critical support along the journey by strengthening representative political processes, improving the business enabling environment, broadening employment opportunities, and enhancing the government’s capacity to deliver essential services. USAID will help advance Libyan cohesion by pursuing the following objectives:

Improve the Accountability of Governance Institutions and Their Alignment with Citizen Interests

USAID will advance Libya’s democratic transition and self-reliance by: working with targeted ministries to improve the quality of essential services; supporting civil society groups to give citizens, including women, youth and ethnic minorities, a stronger voice in their government; bolstering public financial systems to reliably and transparently transfer funds from central to local government; and implementing better budget planning and execution. USAID will also partner with electoral management bodies, national and local authorities, the legislature, and civil society organizations to support credible and inclusive processes related elections, the adoption of a constitution, and accountable governance that responds to citizen priorities.

Improve Opportunities for Licit Economic Growth and Participation

USAID will help Libya mobilize natural resources and human capital to further its economic development and diversify its economy. Programming will improve the predictability of economic opportunities by improving the legal and regulatory framework for doing business in Libya, supporting state institutions to strengthen transparency and equitable resource distribution, and helping the private sector leverage petroleum-based revenues.

Enhance Ability of Communities to Address Drivers of Instability and Conflict

Through targeted, timely, and locally-driven programming, USAID will help communities recover from the immediate impact of conflict and reduce the potential for divisive grievances. With many communities affected by violent conflict, USAID will invest in community-prioritized activities such as light infrastructure rehabilitation to promote reconciliation and recovery of community cohesion, government services, and local economic activity.