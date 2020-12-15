USAID funding supports the COVID-19 response in Libya

Tripoli, 15 December 2020 - The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance, has allocated approximately $500,000 in additional humanitarian assistance to UNICEF to assist people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Libya.

The primary focus of the project is to support the Ministry of Health in spearheading Risk Communication and Community Engagement campaigns and building technical capacity to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Moreover, the programme will contribute to longer-term system-building in the Media and Communication Department within the Ministry of Health.

The project will support the National Centre for Disease Control in creating a web-based application to link isolation sites to laboratories. UNICEF will support the generation of important evidence on how COVID-19 is affecting vulnerable communities and help authorities monitor the socioeconomic wellbeing of children and their parents. This evidence will provide a basis to improve and adjust policies in national and sub-national programs. UNICEF will procure and deliver essential medical supplies, including testing kits and oxygen concentrators, for use in isolation sites, health facilities and triage centres in over 20 municipalities in the country.

“The impact of COVID-19 pandemic risks a rise in the number of children facing inequalities. This generous contribution from the United States Government will support UNICEF and it’s counterparts in mitigating and addressing multiple COVID-19 risks in Libya”, said Abdulkadir Musse, the UNICEF Special Representative.

U.S. Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland noted that “the United States commitment to support progress towards a peaceful, stable, and unified Libya extends to our support for the health sector and the fight against the global pandemic of COVID-19. We are thankful for the opportunity to work with important partners such as UNICEF.” The Ambassador also referenced USAID’s broader commitment to support Libya's COVID-19 response, which totals over $14.7 million to date. In addition, the Department of State’s Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) Bureau is providing over $3.5 million in assistance to support Libya’s vulnerable populations during the pandemic, including refugees, vulnerable migrants, and host communities.

