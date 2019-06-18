UNSMIL welcomes Serraj Initiative and any other initiative by Libya's major actors to end the country's long state of conflict
The President of the Presidency Council of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Serraj, today announced a constructive proposal to advance the political process towards ending Libya's long state of conflict. UNSMIL welcomes the initiative, and any other initiative proposed by any of Libya's major actors and offers its good offices to assist the country to emerge from its long state of transition towards a period of peace, stability and prosperity.