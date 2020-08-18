UNSMIL welcomes the determination of the citizens of the city of Ghat to participate in municipal elections

Tripoli 18 August 2020 - The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) welcomes the determination of the citizens of the city of Ghat to exercise their democratic rights to participate in the city’s municipal elections, the first local election held in Libya this year.

“I applaud the commitment of the citizens of Ghat to democratically elect their representatives in the municipal council, defying the many challenges their city and country are facing in these trying times,” Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya and head of UNSMIL Stephanie Williams said. “I commend the tremendous efforts exerted by the Central Committee for Municipal Council Elections (CCMCE) to conduct these first elections, especially their implementation of all necessary precautionary measures for the protection of voters, polling staff, and electoral stakeholders,“ Williams added.

UNSMIL reiterates its strong support for the Libyan people in conducting municipal elections and strengthening local governance, as well as to the CCMCE for its vital role in ensuring municipal elections are conducted democratically and through an inclusive and credible process.