UNSMIL Statement on the Unfolding Security Situation in Tripoli

TRIPOLI, 21 December 2021 – The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) is concerned about the unfolding security situation in Tripoli. The current mobilization of forces affiliated with different groups creates tensions and increases the risk of clashes that could spiral into conflict. Any disagreements on emerging political or military matters should be resolved through dialogue, particularly at this stage when the country is navigating through a difficult and complex electoral process that should usher in a peaceful transition.

The developments in Tripoli do not bode well for the ongoing efforts to maintain stability and establish security and political conditions conducive to peaceful, credible, inclusive, free, and fair elections. They also could undermine the security gains Libya has so far realized which gave confidence to high-level officials from around the world to come to Tripoli to participate in the very successful Libya Stabilization Conference in October.

The Mission calls on all Libyan actors to exercise restraint at this delicate moment and to work together to create a security and political atmosphere that preserves Libya’s progress and enables peaceful elections and a successful transition. The Special Adviser of the Secretary-General on Libya, Ms. Stephanie Williams, is currently engaging Libyan stakeholders to facilitate the achievement of this goal.