UNSMIL statement on truce proposed on the occasion of Eid al-Adha

Following its call for a humanitarian truce on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) received a response from the Government of National Accord declaring its agreement to the truce, but has not received any response from the leadership of the Libyan National Army until now. The Mission had hoped for a mutually concurrent agreement to the truce, but one of the parties has refused to take this course for their own reasons.

While UNSMIL regrets that it did not receive what it was hoping for, for the sake of the Libyan people and their interests, it calls on all parties to respect the sanctity of the Eid and to allow the Libyan people to celebrate this occasion and permit the safe return of the pilgrims to the country.