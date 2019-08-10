10 Aug 2019

UNSMIL statement on truce proposed on the occasion of Eid al-Adha

Report
from UN Support Mission in Libya
Published on 10 Aug 2019 View Original

Following its call for a humanitarian truce on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) received a response from the Government of National Accord declaring its agreement to the truce, but has not received any response from the leadership of the Libyan National Army until now. The Mission had hoped for a mutually concurrent agreement to the truce, but one of the parties has refused to take this course for their own reasons.

While UNSMIL regrets that it did not receive what it was hoping for, for the sake of the Libyan people and their interests, it calls on all parties to respect the sanctity of the Eid and to allow the Libyan people to celebrate this occasion and permit the safe return of the pilgrims to the country.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.