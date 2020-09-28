UNSMIL statement on the security and military talks in Hurghada in Egypt

On 28 Sep 2020, in Hurghada, Egypt, military and police teams from eastern and western Libya met and began security and military talks, in the framework of the ongoing (5+5) Joint Military Commission talks, with the facilitation of UNSMIL.

UNSMIL extends its deep gratitude to the Egyptian government for making these important talks possible and for its generous hosting of the delegations. We also extend our thanks to the two delegations who have demonstrated a positive and proactive attitude aimed at de-escalation of the situation in central Libya.

UNSMIL expects that the outcome of these face-to-face meetings will be mainstreamed into the 5+5 Joint Military Commission.