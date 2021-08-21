UNSMIL statement on the release of detainees and resumption of water supply

21 August 2021. The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) welcomes the recent release of detainees as a result of the continued confidence-building efforts by the 5+5 Joint Military Commission and its strong commitment to move forward with the full implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement. The Mission renews its call on all concerned national and international actors to ensure, respect and support the full implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement, in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions.

UNSMIL also welcomes the resumption of the flow of water to Tripoli and commends efforts of the JMC and the Magharha tribe, that led to the re-opening of the Great Man-Made River. UNSMIL reiterates that access to water and water supply should not be politicized.