14 Mar 2018

UNSMIL statement on the ongoing violence in Sabha

Report
from UN Support Mission in Libya
Published on 13 Mar 2018

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) is concerned by the ongoing violence in the city of Sabha and calls on all parties to refrain from acts that endanger civilian lives and contribute further to the destruction of Libya’s infrastructure.

The Mission warns that the buildup of armed forces in the South risks further escalation and calls on all parties to work towards a ceasefire agreement, advance dialogue and reconciliation efforts, and refrain from rhetoric that may inflame the situation.

The UN recognizes and commends the national and local leaders who are taking steps to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict and stands ready to support these efforts.

