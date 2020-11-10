UNSMIL statement on the killing of lawyer Hanan al-Barassi

UNSMIL strongly condemns the killing of lawyer Hanan al-Barassi, who was shot today, in broad daylight, in Benghazi by unidentified armed men. Ms. al-Barassi had been a vocal critic of corruption, abuse of power and human rights violations. Her tragic death illustrates the threats faced by Libyan women as they dare to speak out.

UNSMIL takes note of the decision by relevant authorities in the East to initiate a prompt and thorough investigation into her death. The Mission calls for the perpetrators to be promptly brought to justice.

The killing of Ms. al-Barassi is a strong reminder for Libyans in positions of responsibility that they should put their differences aside and swiftly forge an inclusive solution to the protracted crisis to restore justice and accountability and end the prevailing climate of impunity,