25 Jan 2020

UNSMIL Statement on continued violations of arms embargo in Libya [EN/AR]

Report
from UN Support Mission in Libya
25 Jan 2020
preview
Arabic version

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) deeply regrets the continued blatant violations of the arms embargo in Libya, even after the commitments made in this regard by concerned countries during the International Conference on Libya in Berlin, held on 19 January 2020.

The 12 January truce agreed by the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA), which led to remarked reduction of hostilities in Tripoli, has provided a much-needed respite for civilians in the capital. However, this fragile truce is now threatened by the ongoing transfer of foreign fighters, weapons, ammunition and advanced systems to the parties by member states, including several who participated in the Berlin Conference.

Over the last ten days, numerous cargo and other flights have been observed landing at Libyan airports in the western and eastern parts of the country providing the parties with advanced weapons, armoured vehicles, advisers and fighters. The mission condemns these ongoing violations, which risk plunging the country into a renewed and intensified round of fighting.

