25 Dec 2018

UNSMIL Statement Condemning Terrorist Attack on Libya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Report
from UN Support Mission in Libya
Published on 25 Dec 2018 View Original

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) strongly condemns the cowardly terrorist attack on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, today, in Tripoli. It expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. UNSMIL reaffirms that attacks on state institutions constitutes an attack on all Libyans.

“Terrorism will not triumph over the Libyans’ decision to move forward towards building their state and renouncing violence. We will not accept any attack on a state institution, especially one committed by a terrorist group. We will work with the Libyan people to prevent terrorist groups from turning Libya into a haven or an arena for their crimes,” said Ghassan Salamé, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Libya.

Following the attack, Salamé contacted the Government of National Accord to denounce the terrorist act, offer his condolences and call on them to enhance their protection of public institutions. The Mission is following up with the authorities in Tripoli the course of this tragic incident and stands ready to support.

