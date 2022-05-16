UNSMIL statement on armed clashes in Janzour, Tripoli

**TRIPOLI, 16 May 2022 - **The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expresses its serious concern about armed clashes yesterday, 15 May, that involved indiscriminate fire and the alleged use of heavy weapons, in Janzour area, a densely populated neighbourhood in Tripoli. The current mobilization of forces affiliated with different armed groups creates tensions and increases the risk of clashes that could spiral into armed conflict.

Such incidents highlight again the urgent need to address the proliferation and use of weapons outside the control of the state. The Mission calls on all Libyan actors to maintain calm on the ground at this critical juncture in the country.

The Mission also calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to use dialogue to resolve contentious issues. UNSMIL reminds all parties of their obligations to ensure the protection of civilians, civilian infrastructure, and public calm.