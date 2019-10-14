14 Oct 2019

UNSMIL shocked by attack on a civilian-populated area in Tripoli killing young children

Report
from UN Support Mission in Libya
Published on 14 Oct 2019 View Original
© UNSMIL
© UNSMIL

Tripoli, 14 October 2019 - Once again, innocent children pay the ultimate price. An attack today ended, in the most horrible way, the lives of three innocent young girls of the same family, burying them under the rubble of a house razed by an airstrike in the al-Fernaj neighbourhood in Tripoli. Another young girl of the same family and the mother were injured in the airstrike, which was reportedly conducted by a fighter jet belonging to “LNA” forces.

Shocked by this attack, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) condemns in the strongest possible terms the reckless disregard for the lives of innocent people and calls for the immediate cessation of such indiscriminate attacks. It is particularly egregious that the attack comes a few days after the attack on the Equestrian Club in Tripoli which also injured a number of children.

UNSMIL reaffirms that it will not stand idly by and watch war crimes being committed, and innocent lives being lost, almost every day. It urges member states and international relevant institutions to exert all possible efforts and take all necessary measures, to put an end to the repeated blatant violation of international humanitarian and human rights law in Libya.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.