UNSMIL shocked by attack on a civilian-populated area in Tripoli killing young children

Tripoli, 14 October 2019 - Once again, innocent children pay the ultimate price. An attack today ended, in the most horrible way, the lives of three innocent young girls of the same family, burying them under the rubble of a house razed by an airstrike in the al-Fernaj neighbourhood in Tripoli. Another young girl of the same family and the mother were injured in the airstrike, which was reportedly conducted by a fighter jet belonging to “LNA” forces.

Shocked by this attack, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) condemns in the strongest possible terms the reckless disregard for the lives of innocent people and calls for the immediate cessation of such indiscriminate attacks. It is particularly egregious that the attack comes a few days after the attack on the Equestrian Club in Tripoli which also injured a number of children.

UNSMIL reaffirms that it will not stand idly by and watch war crimes being committed, and innocent lives being lost, almost every day. It urges member states and international relevant institutions to exert all possible efforts and take all necessary measures, to put an end to the repeated blatant violation of international humanitarian and human rights law in Libya.