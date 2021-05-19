UNSMIL is pleased to announce the convening of a two-day virtual meeting of the LPDF to finalise the LC proposal on the constitutional basis for Parliamentary and Presidential elections

Tripoli, 19 May 2021 - The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSML) is pleased to announce that it will convene a two-day virtual meeting for the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) on 26 and 27 May to finalise the proposed constitutional basis for parliamentary and presidential elections to be held on 24 December 2021 (see attached documents below), as agreed by the LPDF Legal Committee during its meeting in Tunis from 7- 9 April 2021 and during subsequent consultations facilitated by UNSMIL.

Most of the meeting will be streamed live to allow the Libyan people the chance to follow up the LPDF deliberations, the results of which will then be submitted to the House of Representatives and High Council of State for their consideration noting that the 1 July deadline for the constitutional and electoral framework to be in place, as called for in Security Council resolution 2570, to enable the High National Elections Commission to proceed with electoral preparation.

UNSMIL regrets recent attempts to misinform the public opinion and undermine the political process in Libya by circulating fake documents claiming to be the "Constitutional framework for the elections," on social media and encourages the Libyan public and interested parties to refer solely to documents issued by UNSMIL and available on its website and official social media platforms.

Attached documents: