17 Aug 2019

UNSMIL Dispatches Assessment Mission to Zuwara Airport

Report
from UN Support Mission in Libya
Published on 17 Aug 2019 View Original

Following two consecutive LNA-claimed airstrikes on Zuwara Airport in Western Libya, on 15 and 16 August, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) today dispatched an assessment mission to the airport. After reviewing the airport’s facilities and all the adjacent buildings, the assessment mission was able to confirm that neither military assets nor military infrastructure were observed at Zuwara Airport. The Mission assesses that there is no indication of military use of Zuwara Airport, which is a civilian facility.

The Mission renews its condemnation of the attacks conducted by LNA forces against Zuwara airport, which caused serious damage to the airport’s infrastructure, including to the runway. The Mission reiterates that attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructures constitute a grave violation of international humanitarian and human rights law.

UNSMIL will share the information and evidence gathered during today's visit to Zuwara Airport with the Security Council, the Panel of Experts, and other relevant international bodies, as is the case with assessments conducted by UNSMIL in the aftermath of other such incidents.

