10 Jul 2019

UNSMIL congratulates the newly elected members of the Supreme Judicial Council in Libya

Report
from UN Support Mission in Libya
Published on 10 Jul 2019

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) congratulates the Supreme Judicial Council on the successful election of its members across Libya. These transparent elections are an example of democracy and peaceful transfer of power in Libya. They reflect the independence and professionalism of the judiciary, which is a key institution enhancing the rule of law and human rights in Libya. They also serve as a source of hope for the Libyan people during this time of conflict.

The mission highly values the existing partnership with the judiciary and looks forward for further cooperation with the new council towards upholding the principles of human rights and rule of law in Libya.

