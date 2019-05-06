06 May 2019

UNSMIL congratulates the Libyan people on the advent of holy Ramadan, calls for a week-long humanitarian truce

Report
from UN Support Mission in Libya
Published on 05 May 2019

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) congratulates all Libyans on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan. UNSMIL calls for an extendable one-week humanitarian truce starting at four in the morning of the first of Ramadan, 06 May, in accordance with the spirit of this month as well as the Human Rights Convention, during which all parties pledge to halt all forms of military operations, including reconnaissance, shelling, sniper operations, and mobilization of forces.

UNSMIL calls on all parties to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need and to ensure the freedom of movement for civilians during this truce. The mission encourages all parties to use the truce to exchange prisoners and the bodies of the deceased and expresses its readiness to provide the necessary support in this regard.

