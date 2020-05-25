Unsmil Condemns the Use of Improvised Explosive Devices Against the Civilians in Ain Zara and Salahudin in Tripoli

Tripoli, 25 May 2020 - The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) is extremely concerned about reports that residents of the Ain Zara and Salahuddin areas of Tripoli have been killed or wounded by Improvised Explosive Devices placed in/near their homes. This grotesque transformation and deterioration of the conflict, has occurred while families were seeking the safety and comfort of their homes for the Eid holiday, demonstrates deliberate targeting of innocent civilians.

UNSMIL strongly condemns these acts, which serve no military objective, provoke extreme fear among the population, and violate the rights of innocent civilians who must be protected under international humanitarian law. The Mission calls on all individuals to seek information and heed security advice to stay away from areas that have not been declared safe to enter by a competent authority or items of unknown origin which may be explosive devices. Reporting such information to relevant authorities is essential to helping mitigate the threat.

UNSMIL applauds the search and clearance work being undertaken by Libyan Police and Military Engineers, many of whom were trained by the UN and the international community and reaffirms its continued support to Libyan partners, communities, and stakeholders who are working tirelessly to rid Libya of the threat of explosive remnant of war (ERW).