UNSMIL condemns in the strongest terms the attack in Tajoura causing dozens of civilian fatalities, and calls for denunciation by the international community

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) strongly condemns the attack on a compound in Tajoura in which migrants were detained, which led to at least 44 deaths and more than 130 severe injuries. This is the second time this facility, hosting about 600 migrants, has been attacked.

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Head of UNSMIL, Ghassan Salamé, condemns in the strongest terms this cowardly act. "This attack clearly could constitute a war crime, as it killed by surprise innocent people whose dire conditions forced them to be in that shelter" Salamé said.

“The absurdity of this ongoing war today has led this odious bloody carnage to its most hideous and most tragic consequences," the SRSG said, calling upon the international community to denounce this crime and apply appropriate penalties on those who ordered, carried out and provided arms for this operation in a flagrant violation to the international humanitarian law and the simplest humanitarian norms and values.”

UNSMIL has been monitoring, with utmost concern, reports related to allegations of extrajudicial killing in various places, including the recent incidents in Gharyan, as well as other similar incidents that took place in the outskirts of Tripoli. UNSMIL reiterates its commitment to monitoring and documenting all gross violations of the International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law and reporting the same to the relevant UN bodies and international community in order to prosecute the perpetrators. UNSMIL has dispatched committees to various places that have witnessed such violations to conduct investigations on the ground.

UNSMIL and affiliate UN agencies also call for immediate cessation of all horrendous violations and repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, particularly health and medical facilities, and reminds all parties of their obligations under the international laws in force.