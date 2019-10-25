25 Oct 2019

UNSMIL Condemns Continuous Attacks on Health Sector Including Field Hospitals and Health Workers; Denies Accusations of Receiving nor Sharing Field Hospitals Coordinates

Report
from UN Support Mission in Libya
Published on 25 Oct 2019

TRIPOLI, 25 October 2019 - The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) strongly condemns attacks on all civilian targets including health facilities and medical personnel. The United Nations has documented at least 58 attacks on health workers and health facilities in 2019, as of 25 October.

UNSMIL categorically denies rumors that it has received coordinates for field hospitals and field clinics operating south of Tripoli and passed them on to one of the parties to the conflict. UNSMIL reiterates that it has not received any coordinates for field hospitals and field clinics and has not provided such information to any party to the conflict.

The UN stresses that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian and human rights law and may constitute war crimes. The principles of distinction, proportionality and precautions must at all times be fully respected in accordance with international human rights and humanitarian law.

