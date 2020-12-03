UNSMIL condemns brutal attack against school children in Al Ajaylat city, calls for perpetrators to be brought to justice swiftly

UNSMIL strongly condemns the brutal attack yesterday against children as they were leaving school in the city of Al Ajaylat, which led to the killing a 16-year-old boy, Musab Jum'a Dawah Bin Masoud, and injured two other children, all in their school uniforms.

The Mission expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victim and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. It calls for an immediate and transparent investigation into this heinous attack and to swiftly bring perpetrators to justice.