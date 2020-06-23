UNSMIL announces the launch of the International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights Working Group

TRIPOLI, 23 June 2020 - As per the Berlin Conference Conclusions and under the International Follow-Up Committee on Libya (IFCL), the International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and Human Rights Working Group convened its first meeting today virtually. The meeting brought together representatives of countries that participated in the Berlin Conference, the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union and the League of Arab States. Recognizing their leadership in these fields, UNSMIL thanks the Netherlands and Switzerland for accepting to co-chair the Working Group.

During the meeting, participants received a briefing on the terms of reference of the Working Group, discussed draft operational priorities, and shared their prospective contributions to promote IHL and human rights in Libya through the Working Group.

“I welcome the launch of this important Working Group and appreciate the strong participation of Member States and regional organizations as part of the Berlin process, which confirms that respect for international humanitarian and human rights law is essential for lasting peace in Libya,” Acting SRSG Stephanie Williams said. “As the UN Secretary-General has often repeated, there is neither peace nor development without human rights, and this is true also in Libya.”

The Working Group on IHL and Human Rights will meet regularly under the co-chairmanship of the Netherlands, Switzerland and the UNSMIL Human Rights, Transitional Justice and Rule of Law Office to support, promote, and coordinate implementation of the Berlin Conference Conclusions.