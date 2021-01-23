UNSMIL and the International Follow-up Committee for Libya Security Working Group reiterate their full support to the 5+5 joint military committee’s commitment to the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement

The co-chairs of the International Follow-Up Committee for Libya Security Working Group (SWG), represented by the African Union, France, Italy, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), met on 20 January 2021 with the 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC).

The co-chairs commended the achievements of the 5+5 JMC to date, as well as their dedication and hard work as they continue to work in tandem in support of the Libyan people. The participants reiterated their full and continued commitment to the implementation of the 23 October 2020 ceasefire agreement as the deadline set draws near for the departure for the departure of all foreign fighters and mercenaries from Libya,

The co-chairs urged Libyan political leaders, to take all necessary measures to accelerate the implementation of the ceasefire, prioritising the opening of the Coastal Road between Abu Grein and Sirte, as well as the immediate repatriation of all foreign fighters and mercenaries. They reiterated their commitment to facilitating the work of the 5+5 JMC, through enhanced cooperation and their continued support to the political process.