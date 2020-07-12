UNSMIL and GNA Ministry of Interior discuss Security Sector Reform, and Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration

Security Sector Reform (SSR) and Disarmament Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) efforts in Libya were the focus of a virtual meeting held on Saturday 11 July 2020 between a UNSMIL delegation headed by Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General Stephanie Williams and comprised of UNSMIL Security Reform experts, and a delegation of the GNA’s Ministry of Interior (MoI), headed by Minister Fathi Bashagha and including the directors of the MoI Finance Department, the General Department of Training and the Interpol Office.

The delegations agreed on resuming the activities of the support programmes and projects - that were impacted following the outbreak of hostilities in April 2019 - and underlined the linkage between SSR and economic reforms.

Acting SRSG Williams expressed the Mission’s readiness to provide all necessary support to the Libyan authorities and stressed the importance of coordinating efforts at the national and international levels in order to achieve successful SSR and DDR in Libya.