Unsafe and Undignified: The forced expulsion of migrants from Libya

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

On 10 December, 2018, on the occasion of International Human Rights Day, the world’s leaders met in Marrakech, Morocco to adopt the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM).1 The adoption of the GCM was hailed as an “historic moment” as it was the first intergovernmentally negotiated agreement, prepared under the auspices of the United Nations, to cover all dimensions of international migration in a holistic and comprehensive manner.

The GCM contains a number of important State commitments including, among others, “to facilitate and cooperate for safe and dignified return and to guarantee due process, individual assessment and effective remedy, by upholding the prohibition of collective expulsion and of returning migrants when there is a real and foreseeable risk of death, torture, and other cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment or punishment, or other irreparable harm, in accordance with our obligations under international human rights law”.3 In light of this GCM commitment, this report aims to highlight the human rights impacts of migrants being forcibly returned from Libya.

The report is part of a wider project by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) seeking to identify, document and analyse human rights violations and abuses as well as protection gaps impacting migrants in Libya and the neighbouring region and to formulate recommendations to relevant governments and other stakeholders, aimed at ensuring compliance with international human rights law and standards. It builds upon and complements the findings of previous joint reports by OHCHR and the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on the protection of the human rights of migrants in Libya.

The report is structured according to four key human rights challenges and in each section the human rights legal framework is discussed, followed by an analysis of the challenge and a set of recommendations. The key challenges highlighted in this report include: a) lack of due process and procedural safeguards; b) the use of arbitrary arrest and detention to enforce returns; c) dangerous and undignified forced return journeys; and d) lack of access to justice and effective remedy. The recommendations in this report are directed at Libyan authorities, the European Union (EU), its Member States and institutions, United Nations (UN) entities and other stakeholders who have a role in ensuring that border management and security initiatives in Libya promote and uphold respect for international law. They seek to provide guidance to ensure return policies and practices are consistent with the effective respect, protection and fulfilment of the human rights of all migrants in Libya, regardless of their status.

In the absence of more systematic data collection and public reporting by Libyan authorities, it is difficult to assess the full extent of potential human rights violations and abuses as a result of migrants being forcibly expelled from Libya. However, information gathered by OHCHR and presented in this report indicates that migrants in Libya are routinely at risk of arbitrary or collective expulsion without an individual assessment of their rights, circumstances or protection considerations. Some are being expelled to places where they may face persecution, torture, ill-treatment or other irreparable harm in violation of the principle of non-refoulement, and raising serious concerns regarding potential chain-refoulement when migrants are returned to Libya from international waters.6 Expulsions from Libya overwhelmingly lack proceedings afforded with due process and procedural guarantees, including judicial control, access to legal assistance, the ability to challenge the legality of one’s return, and individual assessment. Additionally, the expulsions themselves often place migrants in extremely vulnerable situations, including long and perilous return journeys, with migrants being forced to travel on overcrowded vehicles across remote stretches of the Sahara Desert, without adequate safety equipment, food, water and without being provided with appropriate medical care, including COVID-19 testing and prevention measures.

Information received by OHCHR also indicates that expulsions from Libya are increasingly taking place under so-called “emergency procedures” linked to preventing the spread of COVID-19, despite calls from the UN system and the human rights mechanisms to suspend all forced returns during the pandemic, in order to protect the health of migrants and communities in countries of origin, transit and destination, and to uphold human rights.7 Throughout the process, and especially following their expulsion from Libya, migrants lack meaningful access to justice and effective remedy for harms suffered during the return process, which are further obscured by the lack of independent monitoring and official disaggregated data, made publicly available, on the number and circumstances of the people being expelled.

While Libya is a party to several international human rights instruments which contain provisions relevant for the forced return of migrants,8 this report documents continued incidents of expulsions from Libya that fail to uphold migrants’ human rights. Moreover, despite the known human rights risks inherent to forced returns from Libya, the report documents how, in recent years, efforts to strengthen Libya’s external border security have become increasingly prominent in bi-lateral and multi-lateral discussions, including with donor governments and international organisations supporting Libya in its stated efforts to “combat illegal migration”. The report finds that in the absence of more robust due diligence and human rights-based approaches, current operational and capacity-building efforts focused on strengthening Libya’s external border security are putting migrants’ human rights at risk.

OHCHR has consistently highlighted that Libya cannot be considered a safe place for the return or disembarkation of migrants and that such returns to Libya may violate the principle of nonrefoulement.

Previous public statements and reporting by OHCHR point out that migrants in Libya systematically and routinely face the risk of unlawful killings, enforced disappearance, slavery and forced labour, arbitrary detention, torture, ill-treatment, trafficking, gender-based violence, extortion, exploitation, lack of access to health, housing, education and other human rights violations and abuses by both State and non-State actors.10 The findings of this report further strengthen the evidence that Libya is not a safe place for migrants due to the risk of collective expulsion, refoulement, and other human rights violations.