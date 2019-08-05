05 Aug 2019

United Nations support mission statement on airstrikes and communal violence in Murzuq

Report
from UN Support Mission in Libya
Published on 05 Aug 2019

Tripoli, 05 August 2019 - The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) is extremely concerned by reports on the continuation of acts of violence in Murzuq, including of a number of airstrikes last night which resulted in many deaths and injuries amongst civilians.

UNSMIL also expresses grave concern over the ongoing communal violence in Murzuq, which has in the past few days led to the deaths of around twenty people and injuries of many others.

UNSMIL extends its deep condolences to the families of the victims from all the communities of Murzuq and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. The Mission calls for restraint, listening to the voices of reason and resorting to dialogue and peaceful means to address differences.

Indiscriminate attacks constitute a blatant violation of international humanitarian and human rights law and may amount to war crimes. The UN calls upon the authorities to investigate the recent escalation in Murzuq and to bring all those responsible to justice in accordance with the rule of law.

The Mission is in touch with all parties in Murzuq, actively monitoring the situation and is working to establish the facts. The humanitarian community has continued to provide assistance to the people of Murzuq and surrounding areas, as it does throughout Libya.

UNSMIL reiterates its call for a truce to begin on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

