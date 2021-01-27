United Nations Support Mission in Libya - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2021/62) [EN/AR]

I. Introduction

II. Political, security and economic developments

Since my previous report (S/2020/832), a de facto truce in central Libya has continued to hold. Meanwhile, consultations with the Libyan parties to advance a ceasefire agreement, resume political talks and advance economic reforms have continued, under the auspices of the United Nations.

From 6 to 10 September, delegations representing members of the House of Representatives and of the High State Council met in Bouznika, Morocco, to discuss the appointment of sovereign positions listed in article 15 of the Libyan Political Agreement, including the Governor of the Central Bank of Libya and the Head of the Audit Bureau.

From 7 to 9 September, representatives of the main Libyan parties met in Montreux, Switzerland, at the invitation of the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue and in the presence of UNSMIL, to discuss transitional arrangements leading to a comprehensive solution to the Libyan conflict. The participants issued recommendations that included a time frame for the transition, the restructuring of the executive authority and its selection and oversight mechanism.

On 16 September, in a televised address, the Prime Minister, Faiez Mustafa Serraj, announced his intention to resign as President of the Presidency Council and hand over power to a new executive authority by the end of October 2020. On 30 October, in response to calls from the High State Council and some members of the House of Representatives, Mr. Serraj announced that he would remain in post until an agreement was reached to ensure a smooth transition to the new executive authority.

On 20 September, the High State Council endorsed the outcome of the Bouznika talks (see para. 3). The delegations of the House of Representatives and of the High State Council met again in Morocco on 30 September and reached a provisional agreement on the selection criteria, including representation of the three historic Libyan regions, competencies and appointment mechanisms for sovereign positions. Consultative meetings continued in Tangier, Morocco from 23 to 28 November, and in Ghadamis, Libya, on 6 December.

In October, the National Oil Corporation progressively lifted the declaration of force majeure, ending the blockade on the oil infrastructure after more than nine months. On 23 October, the Corporation confirmed that foreign armed elements reportedly operating in Sharara oil field and Ra’s Lanuf oil port had vacated the premises.

On 23 October, the Agreement for a complete and permanent ceasefire in Libya between the Libyan Army of the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army of the General Command of the Armed Forces (S/2020/1043, annex) was signed at the United Nations Office at Geneva by the Libyan Army of the Government of National Accord of the State of Libya and the Libyan National Army, General Command of the Armed Forces. I transmitted the Agreement to the Security Council on 27 October.