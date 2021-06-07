United Nations in Libya statement on the ISIS-claimed attack in Sebha city

TRIPOLI, 07 June 2021 - The United Nations in Libya condemns the ISIS-claimed terrorist attack on 6 June in Sebha that killed a number of military officers and injured others, according to local authorities. Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Ján Kubiš expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

"This is a strong reminder that the high mobility of dangerous elements and terrorists only enhances risks of furthering instability and insecurity in Libya and the region,” said Special Envoy Kubiš. “We reiterate our calls for the urgent need to start a process to unify the military and security institutions in Libya in order to enhance the borders’ security and address the threat of terrorism and criminal activities.”