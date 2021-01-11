UNICEF Welcomes the Phased Reopening of Schools in Libya

Tripoli, January 11, 2021 – ‘UNICEF welcomes the Ministry of Education’s announcement to reopen schools from 2nd January 2021 onwards. We are excited that girls and boys will resume learning, while attending their schools that fully adhere to strict COVID-19 control and prevention measures. UNICEF would like to thank all the inspiring education personnel who have overcome endless challenges to support the education of children. But above all, we would like to salute the resilience and commitment of the children to continue learning’, said Mr. Abdulkadir Musse, the UNICEF Libya Special Representative. ‘UNICEF reaffirms its commitment to support the Government of Libya during these exceptional and challenging times. As students return to school, we all need to come together to ensure that this transition is smooth and safe for the students, teachers and parents’ he added

In 2020, UNICEF worked with the Ministry of Education to support the safe return of children to schools. UNICEF rehabilitated 31 schools in the East, West and South regions of Libya, providing improved learning environments for nearly 18,867 children. To ensure the safe re-opening of schools, UNICEF together with the Ministry of Education organized a two-day workshop titled “Safely Back to School”, which included infection, prevention and control measures and targeted education personnel.

As children return to school, around 10,000 boys and girls will receive Early Childhood Development Kits as aids for tools to success. Additionally, 500 Reactional Kits will be distributed in a number of schools targeting more than 50,000 school aged children, with focus on disadvantaged children. Furthermore, UNICEF together with the Ministry of Education will spearhead a communication campaign to ensure that learning goes on as students and teachers continue to stay safe following the guidelines set by the Health Department of the Ministry of Education.

Exceptional efforts have been made to provide uninterrupted learning for children affected by the school closures in 2020. UNICEF assisted the Ministry of Education with the use of technology in the scale up of distance learning, including the recording of some 1,800 core subjects for grades one to nine, as well as the secondary grades.

This programme is possible thanks to the generous support of the European Union, the Government of Germany, the Government of Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

Note to editors:

During 2021, UNICEF’s Libya Education Programme will prioritize the following:

Supporting any disruption of education through distance learning programs.

Maintain schools as a safe environment by building the capacity of teachers, social workers and education personnel to apply COVID-19 safety protocols in schools.

Supporting non-formal education through training teachers on the provision of remedial and catch-up classes.

###

About UNICEF

UNICEF promotes the rights and wellbeing of every child; in everything we do. Together with our partners, we work in 190 countries and territories to translate that commitment into practical action, focusing special effort on reaching the most vulnerable and excluded children, to the benefit of all children, everywhere.

For more information, contact Alla Almsri, Communication Officer, UNICEF Libya +218 91 00 12 129,

Aalmsri@unicef.org

For more information about UNICEF and its work for children visit www.unicef.org

Follow UNICEF Libya on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook