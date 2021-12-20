UNICEF welcomes the arrival of 1,178,190 vaccines doses donated by the United States to Libya to strengthen vaccination against COVID-19 [EN/AR]

Tripoli, 20 December - Today, UNICEF facilitated the arrival and handover of 1,178,190 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in support of the global effort to defeat the coronavirus pandemic within the COVAX initiative.

COVAX is a global facility representing the partnership between the World Health Organization (WHO), Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) working on the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. It includes 190 countries with a population of more than seven billion people and ensures fair and equal access to COVID-19 vaccines supplied through UNICEF.

UNICEF is supporting the Libyan Ministry of Health’s national vaccination campaign.

The United States contributed this delivery of vaccines and expects to provide more to Libya in the coming months.

The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines at Mitiga International airport was welcomed by Dr. Haider Al-Sayeh, Director of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), US Ambassador to Libya, Mr. Richard Norland, and Acting UNICEF Special Representative Ms. Lana Wreikat.

“UNICEF is proud to support the Ministry of Health and our partners to be part of this equitable global distribution of vaccines,” "said Ms. Lana Wreikat, Acting UNICEF Special Representative to Libya. “The Libyan government has received more than the 7,520,170 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to date of which COVAX has contributed to 1,463,670 doses. Just last April we welcomed the arrival of the very first batch of vaccines from the COVAX facility. Each delivery of vaccines brings hope for recovery and gets us one step closer to a return to normality for millions of children in Libya”.

“We all hope to end this pandemic. Today, we saw the arrival in Tripoli of almost 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 delivered from the United States,” U.S. Ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland said. “Together with UNICEF Special Representative Wreikat and NCDC Director General Dr. Haidar Al-Sayeh, we are eager to hand over the delivery of American-made vaccines for use by the Libyan Ministry of Health, and hope that Libyans can resume life without the threat of the coronavirus.”

This support will contribute to reducing morbidity and mortality from COVID-19, mitigating transmission, and strengthening health systems, including prevention, detection, and response to pandemic threats. It will also accelerate widespread and equitable access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccination.

UNICEF is committed to continuing to work with the Libyan Government to serve the Libyan people and all the children in Libya towards safe, quality, and inclusive introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine in Libya.

