UNICEF Libya Monthly Newsletter issue #1, August 2022

In collaboration with the National Bureau of Statistics, UNICEF commenced the first-ever Nutrition Standardized Monitoring and Assessment of Relief and Transitions (SMART) survey in the country's history. This survey will provide evidence and data on the nutritional status of children and women in Libya.

25 national master trainers from the Bureau of Statistics and Census (BSC), the Ministry of Health, Primary Health Care Institute (PHCI), received the SMART methodology training over the course of 9 days.

The government counterparts represented by the Ministry of Health, the Primary Health Care Institute, and the Bureau of Statistics and Census will take the lead in conducting the formal nation-wide nutrition assessment.

Through the SMART Nutrition Survey, the nutrition status of children and women will be ascertained enabling policy and decision-makers, donors, and partners to support and strengthen the nutrition program in Libya to contribute to the prevention of nutrition-related morbidity and mortality.