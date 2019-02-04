04 Feb 2019

UNICEF Libya Humanitarian Situation Update - 31 December 2018

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 31 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (591.04 KB)

Highlights

• Out of the targeted 2.75 million children, 2.65 million children across Libya were vaccinated through the national vaccination campaign against Measles, Rubella (2,654,466 children reached, 96.3% of targeted children) and Polio (1,423,957 children reached, 97.7% of targeted children) and the distribution of Vitamin A; the campaign was conducted under the leadership of the Libyan National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in close coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO).
• A total of 90,682 children (45,299 girls and 45,383 boys) received structured recreational and psychosocial activities in community-based child friendly spaces and schools in greater Tripoli (Janzour, Ain Zara, Tripoli centre), Tarhouna, and Zintan.
• A total of 12,352 children (4,323 girls and 8,029 boys) benefited from an improved learning environment as a result of the rehabilitation of water and sanitation facilities in 24 schools in Benghazi, Sirte, and Tripoli.
• In 2018, UNICEF had a funding gap of 23.8% (4,795,895) which impacted its ability to fully achieve results

Situation in Numbers

1.1 million
# of people in need of humanitarian assistance
378,000
# of children in need of humanitarian assistance
268,000
# of children in need of safe water, sanitation and hygiene
300,000
# of children in need of education in emergency support
343,200
# of children in need of protection 97,000 # of Internally Displaced People
670,920
# of Migrants

UNICEF Appeal 2018: US$20,161,000
Funding Status: US$ 15,365,105

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The humanitarian situation in Libya continued to be of concern in 2018. The majority of the affected population are located in urban areas, predominately in the Western and Eastern regions of Libya. Tribal violence and armed clashes continue to displace families and hinder humanitarian access in the South. The armed conflict which erupted in Tripoli between August 26 until September 26 killed 117 people and injured 581 persons, many of whom were children1. During last quarter of 2018, displaced families began to return to Tripoli, although the security situation remained precarious. The conflict and displacement have had a sustained negative impact on the well-being of children, particularly as it delayed the start of the academic year.

Throughout Libya the ongoing conflict and subsequent displacement continued to impact essential infrastructure and the provision of basic services. 156 schools have been partially damaged, 18 schools are being used as shelters for Internally Displaced People (IDPs) and 38 schools are fully destroyed.2 The national immunization programme has been particularly affected. Libya has experienced a significant measles outbreak during the second half of 2018, which resulted in over 869 cases (as pf December 2018), most of which were children. UNICEF successfully supported the Libyan government in implementation a national vaccination campaign during the last quarter of 2018. Reduction in the volume of the safe water is attributable to power cuts, poor maintenance of water and sanitation systems, and sporadic attacks against the Great Manmade River, particularly in the south.

For children on the move transiting through or residing in Libya, the escalation of violence in Tripoli increased their vulnerability and their exposure to rights violations. Across Libya, unaccompanied children face high levels of violence, exploitation, trafficking, sexual and gender-based violence, recruitment by armed groups and unlawful detention. As a result of the conflict in Tripoli, hundreds of detained refugees and migrants, including children, were forced to move from detention centres due; others remained stranded in centres in dire conditions. Children on the move, particularly non-Arabic speakers, are predominately out of school.

UNICEF will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable groups during 2019 in response to the likely continuation of protracted conflict and political instability, deteriorating public services and economic instability.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.