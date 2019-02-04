UNICEF Libya Humanitarian Situation Update - 31 December 2018

Highlights

• Out of the targeted 2.75 million children, 2.65 million children across Libya were vaccinated through the national vaccination campaign against Measles, Rubella (2,654,466 children reached, 96.3% of targeted children) and Polio (1,423,957 children reached, 97.7% of targeted children) and the distribution of Vitamin A; the campaign was conducted under the leadership of the Libyan National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in close coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO).

• A total of 90,682 children (45,299 girls and 45,383 boys) received structured recreational and psychosocial activities in community-based child friendly spaces and schools in greater Tripoli (Janzour, Ain Zara, Tripoli centre), Tarhouna, and Zintan.

• A total of 12,352 children (4,323 girls and 8,029 boys) benefited from an improved learning environment as a result of the rehabilitation of water and sanitation facilities in 24 schools in Benghazi, Sirte, and Tripoli.

• In 2018, UNICEF had a funding gap of 23.8% (4,795,895) which impacted its ability to fully achieve results

Situation in Numbers

1.1 million

# of people in need of humanitarian assistance

378,000

# of children in need of humanitarian assistance

268,000

# of children in need of safe water, sanitation and hygiene

300,000

# of children in need of education in emergency support

343,200

# of children in need of protection 97,000 # of Internally Displaced People

670,920

# of Migrants

UNICEF Appeal 2018: US$20,161,000

Funding Status: US$ 15,365,105

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The humanitarian situation in Libya continued to be of concern in 2018. The majority of the affected population are located in urban areas, predominately in the Western and Eastern regions of Libya. Tribal violence and armed clashes continue to displace families and hinder humanitarian access in the South. The armed conflict which erupted in Tripoli between August 26 until September 26 killed 117 people and injured 581 persons, many of whom were children1. During last quarter of 2018, displaced families began to return to Tripoli, although the security situation remained precarious. The conflict and displacement have had a sustained negative impact on the well-being of children, particularly as it delayed the start of the academic year.

Throughout Libya the ongoing conflict and subsequent displacement continued to impact essential infrastructure and the provision of basic services. 156 schools have been partially damaged, 18 schools are being used as shelters for Internally Displaced People (IDPs) and 38 schools are fully destroyed.2 The national immunization programme has been particularly affected. Libya has experienced a significant measles outbreak during the second half of 2018, which resulted in over 869 cases (as pf December 2018), most of which were children. UNICEF successfully supported the Libyan government in implementation a national vaccination campaign during the last quarter of 2018. Reduction in the volume of the safe water is attributable to power cuts, poor maintenance of water and sanitation systems, and sporadic attacks against the Great Manmade River, particularly in the south.

For children on the move transiting through or residing in Libya, the escalation of violence in Tripoli increased their vulnerability and their exposure to rights violations. Across Libya, unaccompanied children face high levels of violence, exploitation, trafficking, sexual and gender-based violence, recruitment by armed groups and unlawful detention. As a result of the conflict in Tripoli, hundreds of detained refugees and migrants, including children, were forced to move from detention centres due; others remained stranded in centres in dire conditions. Children on the move, particularly non-Arabic speakers, are predominately out of school.

UNICEF will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable groups during 2019 in response to the likely continuation of protracted conflict and political instability, deteriorating public services and economic instability.