UNICEF Libya Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3 - 1 January - 30 September 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

4,800,000 people including +12 children, were reached with public health and social measures messages including safety and efficacy of COVID19 vaccines.

Almost 72,000 children and women were reached through enhanced primary health care services and supplies; some 78,000 people were reached with WASH supplies; over 17,000 children and caregivers with psychosocial support; over 18,000 children with non-formal education.

UNICEF, in coordination with the Bureau of Statistics and other partners conducted the first nutrition SMART survey where 4,788 households were surveyed including migrants and IDPs, which will generate reliable quality data on the nutrition status of children and women in Libya.

UNICEF joined and operationalized the interagency Common Feedback Mechanism (CFM) as an essential step towards strengthening Accountability to Affected Populations