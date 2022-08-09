UNICEF Libya Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2: 30 June 2022

HIGHLIGHTS
-
UNICEF supported the procurement, arrival, and distribution of 0.5 million doses of oral polio vaccine.
-
UNICEF, in coordination with the Bureau of Statistics and other partners began conducting a nutrition SMART survey that will generate reliable quality data on the nutrition status of children and women in Libya.
-
Almost 72,000 people were reached by primary health care services in UNICEF-supported facilities and over 75,000 people were reached with critical WASH supplies and over 25,000 children received learning materials and over 1.1 million people reached through messaging on prevention and access to services.