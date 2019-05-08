UNICEF Libya Humanitarian Situation Report as of 30 April 2019

Highlights

• The security situation in Libya’s capital of Tripoli remained volatile during the first quarter of 2019 with armed clashes reported between different armed factions in Tripoli on 17 March 2019.

• In order to increase UNICEF’s operational footprint in Libya, on 21 February 2019 UNICEF participated in an interagency field mission to the eastern city of Derna and met with humanitarian partners there, the first time the United Nations (UN) has accessed this part of the country in five years. UNICEF also conducted three field visits to Sabha to assess the programme and operational capacity in the south and continued efforts to establish a field office in Benghazi.

• In the first quarter of 2019 UNICEF provided structured recreational and psychosocial activities in community and school-based child friendly spaces, and through mobile teams to 17,455 children (9,259 girls and 8,196 boys while 1,975 children under the age of five and pregnant and lactating women received micronutrient treatment in detention centres.

• In January 2019 UNICEF launched the Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) for US$23.4 million to provide life-saving education, child protection, health, nutrition and Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) support to 250,000 children throughout the country. As of March 2019,

UNICEF has only received USD 1.5 million for the HAC, thanks to a generous contribution from Germany. The funding gap is impacting UNICEF’s ability to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to children and their families.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

823,000 # of people in Need

248,000 # of children in Need

97,000 # of Internally Displaced People

288,000 # of Migrants in Need

250,000 # of children targeted

- UNICEF Appeal 2019 US$23.4M

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Since 2014, children and their families in Libya have a growing need for basic humanitarian assistance. The conflict in Libya has resulted in political fragmentation, displacement and a steady decline in household purchasing power and basic services. Seven years of protracted conflict in Libya has affected 1.6 million people and resulted in 823,000 people, including 241,000 girls and boys, needing humanitarian assistance. The majority of people in need are located in urban areas, primarily in the western and eastern regions of the country.

Though Libya has traditionally had a high school enrolment rate, there has been a steady decline in enrolment and the quality of education since the conflict began. Displacement has added pressure to existing schools. In conflict-affected areas, there are reports of high levels of violence in schools. Children on the move continue to face discrimination in access to education and are in urgent need of education. An estimated 340,000 school aged children (6-17 years old) are in need of education support. Adolescents and youth are particularly vulnerable in Libya, including in regard to associations with armed groups.

During the first quarter of 2019, child protection gaps and violence against children continue to be reported across Libya, commonly linked to armed conflict, high rates of violence in homes, schools and communities, contamination from explosive hazards in urban centres, the breakdown of rule of law and deteriorating access to/quality of basic services, including child protection services. While Libya does not have a formal United Nations Security Council Monitoring and Reporting Mechanism (Security Council Resolution 1612), Libya is a situation of concern for grave violations against children. An estimated 133,400 children (53,400 girls and 80,000 boys) are in need of child protection services.

The steady deterioration of health services and health infrastructure during 2018 is evidenced by the disrupted access to and investment in health facilities, as well as the increase in communicable and non-communicable diseases. In 2019, an estimated 17.5 percent of hospitals, 20 percent of primary health care facilities and 18 specialized hospitals are partially damaged or completely destroyed throughout the country. 6,000 children aged 6-59 months (6.5 percent of the population) are classified as acutely malnourished and 18,000 children (21 percent of the population) are suffering from chronic malnutrition.

Water and sanitation services and infrastructure have continued to deteriorate. At present an estimated 106,000 children required life-saving WASH humanitarian assistance. Displaced and conflict-affected communities are particularly vulnerable to the negative consequences of a deterioration in hygiene and sanitation services. Thirty three percent of schools in Libya do not have access to WASH services in Libya. Maintenance issues with the Man-Made River Project remained an issue during the first quarter of 2019 though it still provides water to approximately 60 percent of the population.

At the beginning of 2019, Libya remained both a country of destination and transit for mixed migration, including children on the move.8 As at December 2018, there were an estimated 663,445 migrants, including almost 60,000 children, 20,000 of which were separated or unaccompanied. 9 Migrants and asylum-seekers face multiple violations of their basic rights, including movement restrictions, high levels of gender-based violence, systematic and arbitrary detention with inhumane conditions, unlawful killings, disappearances, kidnapping, extortion and robbery.10 Children on the move have very limited access to or are out of schools and are discriminated against in regard to access to essential healthcare services. Reports also indicate that migrants at times lack access to adequate quality and quantities of food.11 Access into and throughout Libya has expanded since the United Nations increased its presence in June 2018. However, the government recently passed Degree 286 which may affect civil society organizations’ ability to operate in Libya by restricting resource mobilization and permits to operate.